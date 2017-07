డ్రగ్స్ కేసు: ‘ఎఫ్’ క్లబ్ లైసెన్స్ రద్దు, 14 పబ్ లు, బార్ లకు సీరియస్ వార్నింగ్

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

After a meeting with various representatives of pubs and star hotels in connection with drug abuse, Excise officials on Saturday evening declared that the license of F-Club in Film Nagar, is suspended and 14 other bars and clubs in the city were issued warning letters, as some of the bars and restaurants/pubs have become addas for sale, consumption of drugs. The decision was taken based on the information that the investigators got about the nexus among the drug peddlers, students, some members of Tollywood, some employees of MNCs and several others.