Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Congress Telangana Chief Uttam Kumar Reddy told here on Hyderabad on Thursday that fear started in CM KCR and that was shown in yesterday's media conference at Pragathi Bhawan. Issues are continuing in the courts due to the mistakes in the GOs, he added. Uttam also said that congress not filed court cases on Singareni Employees Jobs, infact the case was filed by the members of Telangana Jagruthi.