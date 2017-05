స్టేషన్ లో పోలీసుల ఎదుటే.. అధికార, విపక్ష నేతలు డిష్యూం డిష్యూం

ఎమ్మెల్సీ మైనంపల్లి హనుమంతరావు, కాంగ్రెస్‌ నాయకుడు డోలి రమేష్‌ వర్గీయుల మధ్య వాగ్వాదం ఘర్షణకు దారి తీసింది.. ఠాణాలో సైతం పోలీసుల ఎదుటే పరస్పరం దాడులకు పాల్పడ్డారు.

English summary

Fighting occured between MLC Mainampalli Hanumantha Rao and Congress Leader Doli Ramesh and their followers in KVR Function Hall at Kompalli on Sunday when both leaders came to attend a marriage. After that MLC Hanumantha Rao went to Pet Basheerabad Police Station along with his followers to give a complaint. Again they were fought in the police station itself when Doli come to station along with his followers. At that time there is no current in the police station, so that the police were unable to find who is fighting with whom.