హైదరాబాద్‌ ఎంజీబీఎస్‌ వద్ద పేలుడు, తగలబడిన వాహనాలు

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

Story first published: Wednesday, July 12, 2017, 0:52 [IST]

English summary

Fire broke out in parking area of Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station of Hyderabad here on Tuesday night. According to the reports, there is a transformer near the parking area. All of sudden blasting occured and fire spread in the adjoining vehicles which are parked in the parking area. By the time, 4 fire engines reached and at present the fire men trying to seize the fire.