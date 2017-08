ప్రాణం తీసిన వేగం: మాజీ ఎమ్మెల్యే కుమారుడు సహా ఇద్దరు మృతి(పిక్చర్స్)

Telangana

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

English summary

In a tragic road accident, Dr. Vijay Kumar, the son of the communist leader and ex-MLA of the Narasampet constituency in Warangal district M. Omkar, died, when their car hit into an oil tanker from behind in Kattangur mandal of Nalgonda district on Monday.