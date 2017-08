పోలీసుల భూదందా: బాధితుడిని బెదిరించి చెక్కులపై సంతకాలు, కేసు

Telangana

Narsimha

English summary

The Cyberabad Police have registered a case of extortion against four police officials, including an ADCP, for allegedly threatening a person in connection with a land deal, an official said today. The case was registered against Pulinder Reddy Additional DCP at the Rachkonda Police Headquarters, Raidurgam inspector Durga Prasad, sub-inspector Rajasekhar and constable Lakshmi Narayana, said M Ramana Kumar, ACP (Madhapur).