స్నేహం.. వీడియో చాట్, ఆపైన బ్లాక్ మెయిలింగ్, ఒప్పుకోలేదని ఏం చేశాడో తెలుసా?

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

A man, Sanjay who is working as sound technician in a private tv channel blackmailed a woman with the objectionable video of her captured through a video chat. When she refused to fulfill his desire, he uploaded her video in porn websites. After received a complaint from her Rachakonda police arrested Sanjay and recovered his mobile phone and orders was sent to the porn websites to delete her video.