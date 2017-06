శిరీష-ఎస్సై ఆత్మహత్యలో కీలక ఆధారం మాయం? టీవీ ఎందుకు తీసుకెళ్లారు?

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

The Gajwel Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Giridhar is an accused in Kuknoorpally sub-inspector P Prabhakar Reddy’s suicide case.In the FIR, the investigation officer named Gajwel ACP as accused and took up investigation. Police, who altered the case as abetment of suicide from suspicious death case, have questioned policemen in connection with the SI’s suicide incident and recorded their statements.