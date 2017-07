మహిళా స్మగ్లర్‌ కొత్త పోకడ, మిక్సీలో బంగారం మిక్స్‌ చేసేసి...

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) sleuths have arrested a woman passenger who arrived from Abu Dhabhi at the RGI Airport in Shamshabad when she was trying to smuggle out 1.29 kilo gold by concealing it inside a mixer. In another case, Customs sleuths arrested two smugglers at the RGI Airport while they were trying to smuggle in 13 drone cameras from Bangkok. DRI sleuths intercepted the accused after she arrived at RGI Airport in Etihad flight (EY-274) from Abu Dhabhi during the wee hours of Thursday. The revenue intelligence sleuths found suspicious material inside the Preethi mixer' the offender was carrying in her baggage.