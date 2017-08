Telangana

Swetha

English summary

Telangana Government has to be faced Twin challenges in united Karimnarar district. Police violent attacks on Dalits, St's and BC's in Nerella while it has converted to National issue with loksabha ex speaker Meira Kumar visit. Other side CM KCR assurance didn't fulfill to establish Medical College in KarimNagar. In this context ex MP Ponnam Prabhakar starts Indepenent Hunger strike his residence in Karim Nagar.