జిఎెస్టీ ఎఫెక్ట్: భారం కానున్న కేసీఆర్ ‘డబుల్ బెడ్రూం’

Story first published: Wednesday, July 12, 2017, 14:14 [IST]

English summary

The switchover to the GST regime is undoubtedly one of the biggest tax reforms in post-independence India. GST effectively cuts through a confounding Gordian knot of taxation complexity in the country. In other words, it replaces the multiple taxes levied by the central and state governments and will become subsumed of all the indirect taxes, including central excise duty, commercial tax, octroi tax/charges, Value-Added Tax (VAT) and service tax.