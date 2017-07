జిఎస్టీ ఎఫెక్ట్: పెరిగిన స్మార్ట్ ఫోన్లు, ఎలక్ట్రానిక్ వస్తువుల ధరలు, బంగారం పాత ధరకే

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

At the stroke of the midnight hour, India launched its ambitious pan-India indirect tax regime, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) to bind the country into a regime of 'one nation, one tax, one market'. The new tax regime, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) brings massive changes in one of the largest economies of the world. The GST will change the way people conduct businesses in India as the country will become a single market with a single tax rate, irrespective of the state you conduct your business in. Barring a few exemptions, from the smallest entity on the economic food chain to multi-billion conglomerates, no one will stay untouched by the GST.