జీఎస్టీ రిటర్న్ ల దాఖలుకు గడువు పొడిగింపు, ఖాదీ వస్తువులకు మినహాయింపు: అరుణ్ జైట్లీ

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

21st GST Council meet was held under presidentship of Central Finance Minister Arun Jaitley here in hyderabad on Saturday. Finance Ministers of the States and Officials of State and Central participated in the meeting. After meeting, while speaking with Media.. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told that the due date of filing of GST Returns is extended upto 10th October, 2017. And he also told that GST Council exempted Khadi Dress from GST.