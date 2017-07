ఉద్యోగుల తొలగింపుపై టెక్ మహీంద్రాకు హైకోర్టు నోటీసులు

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

Story first published: Monday, July 10, 2017, 23:55 [IST]

English summary

The High Court of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Monday admitted a writ petition from sacked employees of Tech Mahindra, who took the company and the Telangana government to court for asking them to quit unceremoniously. The writ petition came after four retrenched employees claimed they were terminated unlawfully as they were in mediation with the company and labour commissioner over the manner of retrenchment. According to the Forum of IT Professionals (ForIT), an organisation working for the welfare of IT professional since 2007 in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Justice MS Ramachandra Rao admitted the writ petition filed by four retrenched employees.