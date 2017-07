Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Story first published: Saturday, July 1, 2017, 21:08 [IST]

A student of Hyderabad Central University, named Vishal Tandon, has committed suicide at Aparna Sarovar apartments at Nallagandla near Chandanagar in Hyderabad. Tandon is persuing his PHD in general studies at HCU and he committed suicide by jumping from the 14 th floor of the apartment.