Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Some districts in Telangana state and Rayalseema will witness moderate to heavy rainfall on Wednesday, while coastal AP will be lashed by heavy rain on August 9 and 10, the weather bureau has stated. Heavy rainfall occurred in AP and TS on Tuesday as the weak monsoon currents picked again. The IMD caution for TS said heavy rain was likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Nirmal, Komurambheem, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Macheryal, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Warangal Rural and Urban, Mahbubabad, Bhadradri, Kotha-gudem, Khammam, Suryapet and Nalgonda districts. On Wednesday.. Hyderabad witnessed cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain and thunderstorm.