డ్రగ్స్ కేసు: విచారణలో ఎదురుగాలి? అన్నిటికీ ‘నో’ అంటున్న నవదీప్, రంగంలోకి సభర్వాల్?

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

On Monday Hero Navdeep attended SIT Officials enquiry. From morning enquiry is going on. But Hero Navadeep is telling 'No' to each and every question it seems. According to the sources, after lunch.. Exicise Director Akun Sabharwal is going to step in the SIT enquiry. On the other hand, Heroine Charmi already filed a writt petition in the High Court stating that she has no role in the drugs case, but SIT officials issued her a notice and asked to attend enquiry on 26th July 2017.