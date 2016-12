కట్టుకున్న వాడే కాలయముడు: భార్యను ఉరివేసి హతమార్చిన భర్త

భార్య స్వాతితో గొడవపడ్డ వేణు చీర కొంగుతో ఆమె మెడకు ఉరివేసి హతమార్చాడు.

English summary

Venu, who lives in Narsampet was killed his wife. She was hanged by her saree, venu was escaped