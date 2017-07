ఆటోల నయా దందా: హారన్ మోగిందా.. మీ పని గోవిందా! కొట్టినప్పుడల్లా రూ.1.10 మటాష్!!

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

You are likely to be taken for a ride, eight out of every 10 times that you choose to hire an autorickshaw in Hyderabad. The police have discovered that 80 per cent of autos in the city have tampered meters that can send your pulse racing with the jumps in tariff. Ironically, the police had introduced digital meters three years ago, claiming they were tamper-proof. The drivers' weapon is a horn switch, light switch, are any other switch under their seat that is connected to the meter.