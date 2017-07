టెన్త్ విద్యార్థిని పూర్ణిమసాయి ఎక్కడ, 40 రోజులైనా దొరకని ఆచూకీ

Telangana

Narsimha

English summary

More than a month after she went missing while leaving home for school in Bachupally, there is no trace of Poornima Sai yet.On Thursday, her parents, Nagaraju, a civil engineer, and mother, Vijaya Kumari, a homemaker, told the media, that they still had hope that their 15-year-old daughter, a Class X student, would return home.