ఎడతెరిపిలేని వర్షం.. ఎటు చూసినా ట్రాఫిక్ జామ్

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The city got its heaviest spell of rain of the month on Monday, and denizens were caught off-guard as the civic body was enjoying the Bonalu holiday. Rainwater entered the Attapur sub-station, snapping power supply to surrounding areas for hours. The electricity department sought the help of the fire service to pump out the water. There were reports of water stagnation on arterial roads, flooding in low-lying areas and power supply disrupted in many places. Water was left standing on roads in Panjagutta, Begumpet, Secunderabad, General Bazaar, Malakpet crossroads, Mehdipatnam and Amberpet bridge.