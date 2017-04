'మా అమ్మను అమ్మేశారు...కాపాడండి' అంటూ పోలీసులకు ఫిర్యాదు చేసిన యువతి

జీవనోపాధి కోసం ఉద్యోగం చూడమని చెబితే, అదే అదనుగా భావించిన ఇద్దరు గల్ఫ్ ఏజెంట్లు ఓ మహిళకు ఉద్యోగం అని చెప్పి ఏకంగా రూ.3 లక్షలకు ఆమెను సౌదీ అరేబియాలోని మరో దళారికి అమ్మేసిన ఉదంతమిది.

English summary

CHARMINAR: One more Hyderabadi woman was deceived by agents. She is facing mental and physical harassment at the hands of her kafeel (sponsor) in Saudi Arabia. Salma Begum, 39, a resident of Babanagar 'C' block was allegedly sent to Saudi Arabia by two agents identified as Akram and Shafi of the same locality on January 21, 2017 on a housemaid visa.Salma Begum's daughter Sameena told TOI that her mother was cheated by Akram and Shafi. "My mother is in trouble in Saudi. She wants to return home but her Kafeel is not allowing her to get back here. I even met Akram requesting him to get my mother back, but he did nothing so far. We went to Kanchanbagh police station, but the police appear to be unmoved by the matter and has not taken any action so far,'' Sameena said.