ఎప్పుడూ డ్రగ్స్ వాడలేదు, నా పేరెలా వచ్చిందో, కెరీర్ ను దెబ్బతీసేందుకే: నటుడు నందు

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

Story first published: Friday, July 14, 2017, 19:13 [IST]

English summary

In the wake of his name coming out in the drug scandal, young actor Nandu responded. When a media contacted Nandu on phone, he denied having received any notice and said, “ I did not receive any notice and I don’t have any link with this drug case.” He concluded it by saying that it is the responsibility of the media to bring the facts into the limelight. In the evening Nandu personally came to Excise Office to know how his name come out. But as there are no officials in the office, he went back.