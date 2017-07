సంచలనం: డ్రగ్స్‌ కేసులో నలుగురు బడాబాబుల కుమారులు

Telangana

The Excise SIT officials arrested four students for consuming drugs. They found students were studying in an international school and they were addicted to drugs. They are placing an order for banned drugs through the dark website and getting them through courier service. One of the students is a son of IAS officer. The SIT officials found evidence that son of IAS officer procured drugs and supplied to three of his friends.