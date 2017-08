కాళేశ్వరంపై కాంగ్రెస్ కక్ష గట్టిందా?: నిజమేనా? ఈ నిరసనల మాటేమిటి?

Telangana

Swetha

English summary

TRS MLC Karne Prabhakar accused that Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy has lodged a complaint with Union Environment Secretary Ajay Narayana against the project. He said despite several obstacles being created by the Congress party, Kaleshwaram project would be completed on time. He said the project would benefit lakhs of farmers in the region. Prabhakar said that the TRS Government has re-designed the irrigation projects for better utilistion of Krishna and Godavari Waters and the objections being raised by the Congress leaders were baseless. He appealed to the people not to believe the Congress propaganda and participate in the public hearing on Kaleshwaram project.