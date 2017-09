న్యాయ పరీక్షకు నిలుస్తుందా?: రియల్టర్లు మొదలు సెలబ్రిటీల వరకు క్యూ

Telangana

Swetha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

CM K Chandra Shekhar rao said the rythu Samanva Samitles will vital role from 2018. Each every farmer will gets Rs.4000 for fertilisers and other things from next academic year. Experts says in practise ii will be boomarange for KCR overnments. Opposition parties has overwhellmy opposition