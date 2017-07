నల్లగొండలో ఐటీ టవర్స్ ఏర్పాటు అందని ద్రాక్షేనా?

Telangana

Swetha

Telangana IT Miniter Kalwakuntla Taraka Ramarao said recently this government had priority to establish Start up Companies in Telangana. But Telangana division United AP Government has decided to establish IT Park Nalgonda in 2010. Then Minister Komatreddy Venkat Reddy had took all over ground work for this project but it's not materialised yet while there is hopes for start this project in present government.