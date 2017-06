సవాల్:రాత్రి 1.48 గంటల తర్వాత శిరీష బతికుందనే ఆధారాలు చూపగలరా?

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Satish Chandra alleged that his wife was murdered. He said his wife was not a coward to commit suicide. He demanded a thorough inquiry into the suspicious death of his wife to unravel the truth. Vallabhaneni Rajkumar, owner of RJ Photography Institute, his friend Tejaswini and Kukunoorpally SI Prabhakar Reddy’s friend Sravan Kumar should be questioned in connection with the death of Sirisha, he said.