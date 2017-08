Telangana

Swetha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Telangana Congress pradesh committe (TPCC) seems to be depends on defections from TRS, TDP and other political parties. Defections from other parties will be additional but it's n't to be main. TPCC working president Mallu Batti Vikramarka has said 7 or 8 Telangana Ministers touch with congress party as well as MLAs also. But Congress party Telangana leader ship defends only pressmeets and statements to come power. Political observers to sa it's totally wrong for Congress party future.