టెక్కీలకు శుభవార్త: ఇన్పోసిస్ లో ఉద్యోగాల కోత లేదు, కొత్తగా 20 వేల మందికి జాబ్స్

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

It is a sigh of big relief for the majority of Infosys employees as Indian IT giant Infosys has made an official statement about the rumors of ongoing layoffs. Company Chief Operating Officer UB Pravin Rao and Infosys co-chairman Ravi Venkatesan met the IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in Delhi recently and revealed before the media that the company has only performed a regular performance-based layoff where in just 300-400 number of employees were asked to leave. Several news popped out spreading fears among people working in IT industry in the recent past.