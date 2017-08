‘‘అంతా అబద్ధం.. నా కొడుకు ఎవరిమీద దాడి చేయలేదు’’, ట్వీట్ ద్వారా స్పందించిన కేటీఆర్

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

TRS Incharge Son Manish Goud Attacked Toll Booth Officials: In a very shocking way, TRS’s LB Nagar division incharge, Muddagoni Ram Mohan Goud’s son, Manish Goud has attacked Toll Booth officials at Kadthal Toll Gate towards Srisailam Highway for asking Toll Fee. According to the reports he was drunk and travelling with his friends in his car with the number ‘AP 29 BR 888‘ along the way. Later TRS Leader Ram Mohan Goud responded on this issue. He said the allegation is false and his son not attack anybody. On the other side Telangana IT Minister KTR Responded on Kadthal Toll gate staff issue in twitter stating that strict action will be taken against accused.