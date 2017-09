దయనీయం టీఆర్ఎస్ పరిస్థితి: వచ్చే ఎన్నికల్లో 50 % మందికి టిక్కెట్లు అనుమానమే

Telangana

Swetha

English summary

If the reports doing rounds in a section of media circles are to be believed, a latest survey commissioned by Telangana Rashtra Samithi president K Chandrasekhar Rao indicated that the party is going to fare very badly if the elections are conducted now. The survey, supposedly conducted in the month of August, got leaked to the media a couple of days ago. According to this survey, the TRS would be completely wiped out in at least four erstwhile districts --- Khammam, Adilabad, Nalgonda and Mahbubnagar.