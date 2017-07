'కెల్విన్' షాకింగ్ నిజాలు: వినాయక నిమజ్జనంలో 'డ్రగ్స్' తోనే ఊరేగుతారట..

Telangana

Mittapalli Srinivas

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Navadeep in Drugs Scandal, Top Tollywood Actors Trying to Save him

Story first published: Monday, July 17, 2017, 8:38 [IST]

English summary

Kelvin who was main accused in Drug racket was revealed more details about his network which was link up with Jeeshan group.