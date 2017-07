కేటీఆర్‌ ప్రమేయంతోనే డ్రగ్స్, అప్పుడు ఆరేడు, ఇప్పుడు 57: రేవంత్ రెడ్డి

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Telangana TDP working president A Revanth Reddy on Friday alleged that many pubs running in the city were owned by the close relatives of the Minister for IT and Municipal Administration, K T Rama Rao. Addressing the media, the TDP leader said that TRS government gave permission to open 57 pubs in Hyderabad during the last three years. He said a DJ, David whose shows were banned in the neighbouring Bengaluru and Mumbai cities, was given a red carpet welcome and being patronised by the State government here, he said. He produced the list of pubs before the media. Furthermore, the TDP leader said that the TRS government has been encouraging the pub-culture and the spread of narcotic drug abuses in the State.