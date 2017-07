Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Indian IT sector is facing challenges on multiple fronts, from change in technological landscape to stricter work permit regime in many countries. There have been also been reports of mass layoffs by various companies, even though the industry has consistently denied the allegations. To help IT workers who have lost their job in recent times, online professional training company Simplilearn is offering "Bounce Back" scholarships. The programme aims to help IT professionals avail free access to relevant courses and training programmes and help reskill themselves.