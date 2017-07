బిడ్డనిచ్చి పెళ్లి చేశాడు: అల్లుడ్ని చంపేందుకు సుపారి ఇచ్చాడు

Telangana

Pratap

English summary

The Cyberabad police foiled a Rs 12-lakh murder supari (deal) put out by one N. Vasudeva Reddy against his son-in-law Shamsunder Red-dy, a petrol bunk owner. Police suspects the role of Shamsunder Reddy’s estran-ged wife behind the supari.