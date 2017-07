కలెక్టర్ వర్సెస్ ఎమ్మెల్యే: సీఎం వార్నింగ్, కలెక్టర్ కు క్షమాపణ చెప్పిన ఎమ్మెల్యే

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

MLA Shankar Naik has mis-behaved with Mahabubabad Collector, Preeti Meena, during Haritha Haaram programme today. Collector Preeti Meena has complained against MLA's behaviour to her higher authorities and also IAS officers Association. CM KCR came to knew about this issue and he sternly warned MLA Shankar Naik, to apologise immediately to Preeti Meena. Shankar Naik has went to Collectorate and asked Preeti Meena's apologies with folding hands. Shankar Naik has also explained Collector, that he did not touch her with wrong intentions.