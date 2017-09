ప్రధాని మోడీ, సీఎం కేసీఆర్ పై.. జైపాల్ రెడ్డి సంచలన వ్యాఖ్యలు

Telangana

Telangana Congress former Minister Jaipal Reddy fires on CM KCR, PM Modi and RSS here in Gandhi Bhawan on Saturday while speaking a tranining session of congress party men. KCR and Narendra MOdi are same, they are telling beautiful lies, said Jaipal Reddy. In telling lies CM KCR overcome PM Modi, he told. He also said that RSS is not participated in Indian Freedom Struggle.