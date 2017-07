Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Story first published: Friday, July 7, 2017, 13:57 [IST]

English summary

Alleged Islamic State (IS) sympathiser Subrahmaniam alias 'Mullah Omer', who was arrested by Counter-Intelligence sleuths a few days ago, and like-minded persons created a social media group, 'True Allah Group' (TAG), to ensure the Caliphate becomes a reality.