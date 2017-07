Telangana

In a mysterious incident of firing that took place on Friday morning, Moola Vikram Goud, son of a former minister in the united Andhra Pradesh Mukesh Goud was injured in the upscale Banjara Hills area in Hyderabad. Police suspect that it was more of suicide attempt as Vikram was neck-deep in debts.