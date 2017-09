అమెరికాలో.. నల్గొండ వైద్యుడు అచ్యుతరెడ్డి హత్య

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

A psychiatry doctor, Achutha Reddy hailing from Nalgonda was stabbed to death in his holistic clinic in East Wichita, Kansas, late on Wednesday night. A man, preliminarily identified as Umar Rashid Dutt, has reportedly been arrested in connection with the murder. According to information reaching here, the doctor, Achutha Reddy, in his 50s, hailed from Nalgonda and is an alumni of the Osmania Medical College, from where he graduated in 1986. He was practising in Wichita since 1989, and was running the Holistic Psychiatric Services in Wichita, apart from being affiliated to various hospitals in the region.