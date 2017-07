నవదీప్, తరుణ్ ల పబ్ లలో కొత్త డ్రగ్! కోడ్ చెబితేనే సరఫరా?

Telangana

SIT Officials was told that there is a new drug available in two pubs which are in Hyderabad and run by tollywood actors Navadeep and Tarun. This drug is called 'Jack Crack Drink' and it will not be available everyone who visit these pubs. If your want this drink.. you have to tell it's code. This was told by Drug Distributor Jishan who is a co-accused of Drug Dealer Kelvin in enquiry.