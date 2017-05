'అలా బతికేవారు': అదే పట్టించింది, నరేష్-స్వాతి మధ్య విభేదాలనే....

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Sunday, May 28, 2017, 11:38 [IST]

English summary

Days after Swathi, who committed suicide by leaving a selfie video in Bongir, which is on the suburbs of Hyderabad, her husband Naresh who has been missing under suspicious condition since May 2, Rachakonda police on Saturday declared that Naresh was murdered by Swathi's family members. Reason: honour killing