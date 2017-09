‘కారు’తోనే సయోధ్య: బీజేపీలోకి వలసలు అంతా ఉత్తదే...

Telangana

Swetha

No body didn't defect to BJP from Telangana Political leaders. After Dr.K.Laxman appointed BJP Telangana State president this type of publicity here in political circle. Dr K. Laxman prepared 40 MLAs, Ministers, some congress ex ministers, sitting MLAs list & send BJP high command. But there is no indications for defections to BJP from other parties.