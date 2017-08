ఖైరతాబాద్‌ గణేష్ చేతిలో ప్లాస్టర్ ఆఫ్ పారిస్ లడ్డూ!? తాపేశ్వరం మల్లిబాబు అలక, అసలేమైంది?

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The tallest Ganesha idol of the twin states in Khairatabad will no longer have a jumbo laddu prepared in Andhra Pradesh. Instead of Original Laddu this year Ganesh Utsav Committee is preparing Plaster of Paris Laddu, authorities said. For the past five years, the 58-feet high Ganesha used to get a jumbo laddu from East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh. PVVS Mallikharjuna Rao alias Malli Babu, owner of Suruchi foods in Tapeswaram, used to sponsor this mega laddu at a free of cost. The Khairatabad jumbo laddu has its significance on the similar lines of Balapur laddu with thousands of devotees gathering every year to have 'laddu prasadam', which is distributed by the Ganesh Utsav Committee, Khairatabad amid tight police security on the immersion day.