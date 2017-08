విద్యుత్ ఉద్యోగుల రెగ్యులరైజేషన్ పై కేసీఆర్ సర్కారుకు హైకోర్టులో చుక్కెదురు!

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

In a significant development, a division bench of the High Court directed the Telangana government on Wednesday not to regularise the services of contract employees who were appointed after April 10, 1996.Declaring that regularisation of contract employees by the government had to be in consonance with the Supreme Court judgment in the case of the State of Karnataka vs Uma Devi, the High Court bench made it clear that only those contract employees, who were appointed prior to April 10, 1996 and have completed 10 years of service, were eligible for regularisation. The bench of Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice Shameem Akther passed this interim order on a PIL filed by J Shankar Rao and another person from Karimnagar urging the court to declare as unconstitutional the government’s act of regularising contract employees.