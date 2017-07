Telangana

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Story first published: Wednesday, July 12, 2017, 14:23 [IST]

English summary

The Osmania University on Tuesday asked the 'non-boarders' to immediately move out of the hostels voluntarily and threatened that it was planning on seeking police help to evacuate them. The varsity officials also warned students that they would not intervene in case of police raids.