కేసీఆర్ కు ఇక నిద్ర పట్టదు, సోనియా భిక్షతోనే, చరిత్ర పునరావృతం: నిప్పులు చెరిగిన జగ్గారెడ్డి

English summary

Congress Party senior leader, former MLA Turpu Jayaprakash Reddy(Jaggareddy) critisized Telangana CM KCR from the dias of the Congress Prajagarjana Sabha which was held here at Sangareddy on Thursday evening. The AICC Vice-President Rahul Gandhi also attended this Sabha. Before Rahul's speach.. Jaggareddy given speach and he targeted CM KCR. 'After seen this Sabha Now KCR will not sleep, he commented. He assumed that in 2019 elections again congress will come to power in state as well as centre.