జీఎస్టీ ఎఫెక్ట్: టెక్కీలకు డిమాండ్, మూడు నెలల్లోనే లక్ష ఉద్యోగాలు

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A nationwide Goods and Services Tax (GST), set to come into effect on Saturday, has faced criticism for its complex design. But the country's biggest tax reform since independence is promising to bring millions of firms like Sachdeva's into the tax net, boosting government revenues and India's sovereign credit profile.The new tax will require firms to upload their invoices every month to a portal that will match them with those of their suppliers or vendors.