జైలుకు వెళతారా? ఏ నేరం చేయనక్కర్లేదు, రూ.500 చెల్లిస్తే చాలు.. ఒక్క రోజు జైలుకు..!

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Tourists visiting a colonial-era jail in Medak district of Telangana can now get a first-hand experience of prison life by paying a fee of Rs 500 for a day’s stay. The 220-year-old District Central Jail at Sangareddy, which has now been converted into a museum, offers a 24-hour confinement under an innovative initiative called “Feel the Jail” launched by the Prisons department for people who want to spend time behind the bars and experience the feeling of being under detention. During the stay, the inmates will be provided with a prison uniform made of khadi, a steel meal plate and glass, a mug besides washing soap, bathing soap, bedding and other facilities as per state prison manual, in addition to a fan.